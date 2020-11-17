Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 271.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,291 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

