Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 21,227 KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,844,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,245,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, China International Capital assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

