Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,512,000 after buying an additional 185,589 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 396.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,116 shares of company stock valued at $983,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

