Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

