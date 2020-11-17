Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

