Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

