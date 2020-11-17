Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.66 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 billion, a PE ratio of -233.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

