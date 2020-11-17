Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,045 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

