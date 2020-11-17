Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

