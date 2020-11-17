Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

NYSE HD opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.