Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

