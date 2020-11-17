Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

