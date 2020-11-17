Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

