Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $987,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of LHCG opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

