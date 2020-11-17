Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth $208,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

