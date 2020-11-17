Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,706 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 279,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after buying an additional 135,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,323,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.79.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

