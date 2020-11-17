Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,753 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $38.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

