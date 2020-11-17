Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,417 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

VOD stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

