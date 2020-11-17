Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of James River Group worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in James River Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in James River Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.