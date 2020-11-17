Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $698.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

