Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 45,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,511,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

