Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 47.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 701,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.