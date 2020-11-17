Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 60,968 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

