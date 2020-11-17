Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $252,902,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

