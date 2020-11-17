Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 40,377 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

