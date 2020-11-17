Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 40,227 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Kohl’s stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

