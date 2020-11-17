Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 34,857 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 322.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

