Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

