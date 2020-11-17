Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

