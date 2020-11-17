Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

AMWD opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

