Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in International Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 380.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

