Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% during the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

