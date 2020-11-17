Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after acquiring an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

