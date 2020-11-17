NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $540.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.86.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

