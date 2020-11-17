Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novartis were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 197,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

