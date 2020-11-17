MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 221.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $397.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $437.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

