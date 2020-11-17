Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.