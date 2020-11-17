MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.34. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.