Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $240.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

