Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

