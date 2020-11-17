Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,058,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of Marriott International worth $1,486,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

