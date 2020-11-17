MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,502.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.