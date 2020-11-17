LPL Financial LLC Sells 66,367 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,367 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $59,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

