LPL Financial LLC Sells 34,820 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $108,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $122.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

