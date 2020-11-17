LPL Financial LLC Sells 109,627 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 109,627 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $88,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.