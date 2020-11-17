LPL Financial LLC Purchases 42,319 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

