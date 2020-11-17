LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $58,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,963,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after buying an additional 3,452,944 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,795,000 after buying an additional 1,913,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after buying an additional 1,729,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

