LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $102,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.