LPL Financial LLC Has $58.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after buying an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

