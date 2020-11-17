LPL Financial LLC Has $105.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $105,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.